Celtic move for Norwegian defender Omar Elabdellaoui 'back on' as Neil Lennon looks to strengthen defence

Celtic have 'rivived interest' in Olympiakos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui according to reports, with the Norwegian available for around £4m.

Neil Lennon's side were interested in the defender in January but were put off by his rumoured £35,00 per week wage. The Scottish Daily Mail has stated that the player is now willing to take a wage cut in order to join the Parkhead side and Olympiakos are open to selling him, despite their upcoming Champions League qualifier against Krasnodar.

The 27-year-old defender has previously had spells at Feyenoord and Hull City, having progressed through the Manchester City youth team.

Lennon is in the hunt for a right-back after the summer departures of Mikael Lustig and Jeremy Toljan.

