Celtic missing three first-team players for RB Leipzig as Postecoglou turns to player he did not plan to use as regularly

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou during a Celtic training session at Celtic Park, on October 04, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The United States international was a doubt for the Group F clash at the Red Bull Arena after pulling up in training before the St Mirren defeat in Paisley before the international break.

Carter-Vickers missed the weekend win over Motherwell and – with his regular partner Carl Starfelt out since early September with a knee injury – Stephen Welsh and Moritz Jenz are expected again to deputise in the centre of the Hoops defence.

Postecoglou arrived in Germany also without winger Liel Abada and midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Celtic boss said: “Cameron wasn’t 100 per cent so he is not with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liel Abada didn’t travel, obviously Carl Starfelt (is still out). Aaron Mooy had a bit of a niggle at training today so we left him behind.

“He (Cameron-Vickers) has been out for a few games now so when he is fit, he will be available again – hopefully for the weekend but he is not far away – but our concentration has been on the guys who are fit and ready to go and we are looking forward to the game.”

Postecoglou admits that 23-year-old German centre-back Jenz, on loan from French club Lorient, has played more than expected this season with nine appearance so far but is encouraged by his partnership with Welsh in the two games against St Mirren and Motherwell.

The former Australia boss said: “A bit of his development was in England (Fulham). We were aware of him from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were following his progress and obviously he has had a couple of years of senior football now.

“He was on our radar and we thought he would be a good fit for our club in terms of the age profile, his character and style of player he is and he has fitted in well.

“He is adjusting to the way we play, it is a little bit different from how he has played before.

“To be fair, he has probably played more than we thought he would play but with both our centre-backs having some issues, I think the fact that we have thrown him in, he has done really well and is developing all the time alongside Stephen Welsh, they are both very young for defenders in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad