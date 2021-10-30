Celtic midfielder ruled out as Livingston welcome back key duo from injury

Tom Rogic drops out of the Celtic team for their cinch Premiership encounter with Livingston with a hamstring injury that will sideline the midfielder for two or three weeks.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 6:00 am
Tom Rogic injured his hamstring during Celtic's 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

But Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday's win over Hibernian.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are just short of comebacks, while Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie back in contention after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after a two-game absence through injury.

Stephane Omeonga returns after missing Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Dundee United due to a head knock, but Ben Williamson is suspended following his red card in midweek.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out, while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

LivingstonTom RogicPremiershipAndrew Shinnie
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.