Celtic midfielder ruled out as Livingston welcome back key duo from injury

Tom Rogic injured his hamstring during Celtic's 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday's win over Hibernian.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are just short of comebacks, while Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie back in contention after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after a two-game absence through injury.

Stephane Omeonga returns after missing Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Dundee United due to a head knock, but Ben Williamson is suspended following his red card in midweek.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out, while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.