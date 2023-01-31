Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has left the club, becoming the fourth player to do so this window.

The Danish star has struggled to make an impact after joining from Rubin Kazan in the summer. He made just nine appearances and has not featured this year. Hellas Verona have confirmed he has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Abildgaard will become a team-mate with Scottish youngster Josh Doig, who made the move to the Serie A side in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will likely be one further departure from Celtic Park in the coming hours with Giorgos Giakoumakis expected to join MLS side Atlanta United for a fee upwards of £4million. “We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Ange Postecoglou confirmed. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”

Yosuke Ideguchi could also follow the Greek striker through the exit door but Stephen Welsh is expected to remain despite interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

Postecoglou said: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”