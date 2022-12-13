Celtic midfielder 'could leave in January' with Scott Brown eyeing reunion at Fleetwood

Scott Robertson could leave Celtic in January after reportedly being told he will not be offered a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Scott Robertson during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old midfielder has never featured for Ange Postecoglou in a competitive match having made his one and only first team appearance to date against CFR Cluj under Neil Lennon in a Europa League fixture two years ago this week.

Robertson was in Australia with the Celtic squad for the Sydney Super Cup during the World Cup break and was given a chance off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Sydney.

However, according to reports, Robertson has now been informed he is not part of the manager's plans and will be free to leave in the summer, if not before, with former Celtic captain Scott Brown said to be interested in taking his ex-Parkhead teammate to Fleetwood Town in the January window.