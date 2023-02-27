Celtic manager not interested in the 'hate' and the 'vindictive' in Rangers rivalry

In certain respects, Celtic and Ange Postecoglou fit hand in glove.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Rangers manager Michael Beale embrace after the Parkhead club's 2-1 Viaplay final win that was about meeting internal challenges not getting one over on his club's greatest rival.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The obligation to win every game playing ever-better football is the Australian to his fingertips. In other respects, though, the job seems just so not him. Putting Rangers to the sword in the Viaplay Cup final would have provided his club’s supporters more glee and snark than defeating any other opponent at Hampden. The profound, yet petty, enmity between these bitterest of rivals, which begets an utter obsession with each other and ceaseless craving both for supremacy and slaying in their derby domain, has enveloped past managers. The proposition that the 57-year-old would have been motivated to succeed at Hampden by the Ibrox men’s renewed competitiveness under Michael Beale, or as a result of any recent comments emanating from his club’s noisy neighbours, he finds entirely alien, though.

“I get it,” said the Celtic manager. “I don’t think it’s unique to this city, but there is a real fixation on [the belief] you have to hate, and you have to want revenge, and you have to be vindictive. It just doesn’t get my juices going. I get so much more excited by beating teams I think are really good and are managed by managers I respect, who are on the top of their game. That is what gets me going. I don’t need words, or to hate the opposition or the opposition manager, to get motivated. It is not what drives me.

