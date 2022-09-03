Celtic manager ignoring potential significance of Rangers win
Celtic going five points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership with victory in their first match-up with rivals Rangers would represent a “zero” pyschological boost, maintains Ange Postecoglou.
Indeed, the Australian dismisses any notion that a telling advantage can be gained in the sixth game of a 10-month league programme by pointing to the fact that Celtic claimed the champions last season despite having to bridge an early gap in dropping 11 points of the first 21 available.
“If you look back to this time last year, we were probably five behind. I don’t buy into psychological boost stuff,” said the Celtic manager. “I know other people do but I don’t get it. If we are going to be champions it's over 38 games, not in one game, and it doesn’t matter how far ahead or behind you are at this stage. I think we showed last year how focused we could be. We don’t look at the table – we don’t even look at the scoreboard during the game.
“If we did, we would not have been chasing a 10th goal last week [in the 9-0 win over Dundee United]. It’s the nature of this group and it will be the same this weekend. The focus is not on what it gets us on the table. The motivation is to play our best football and win a game. My motivation is the same – I want to win every game. There’s no more motivation for certain games or competitions.”
