Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals what will determine "opportunity" for late signings

Celtic's latest signing Sead Haksabanovic, pictured at the club's Friday training session, will fit right in with the team's football style maintains his new manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian, who made a seventh signing of the summer in tying up a deal for attacker Sead Haskabanovic on Thursday, has stated that any further moves will be dependent on freeing up spaces in his pool. There is the possibility of two slots opening up as a result of interest in out-of-favour striker Albian Ajeti and Mikey Johnston. On the latter, Postecoglou is keen to see the injury-troubled winger earn regular game time on loan. If any players do leave, the 56-year-old appears keen to retain current senior numbers. “There are a few days and there is the potential for a couple of outgoings which might give us the opportunity to bring more in,” said the Celtic manager. “I don’t expect that there will be a lot of activity but it just depends on how things go over the next few days.”

The next few days could also determine when the Celtic support are given their first sighting of Haksabanovic. Recruited in a cut-price £1.7m from Ruban Kazan because of Russia’s international isolation over their on-going war in Ukraine, the 23-year-old Montenegro international won’t feature in Sunday’s encounter away to Dundee United. But with that followed by the long trek to Dingwall for the opening of their Betfred Cup defence against Ross County on Wednesday, the tie could be an occasion to include the player on the bench.

“He can play a number of roles in the front half and I think he’ll fit in with the way we play our football,” said Postecoglou. “I held discussions with him and he’s been determined to join the club. He has said this is where he wants to be, which is a good indicator for me he’s here for the right reasons. We’ll quickly get him up to speed and he will be a good asset for us. It’s hard to say how long it will take him. I don’t want to put a timeline on it as he hasn’t played a game for a while. He’s been training individually for a while. But he trained with the group this morning and we’ll track how he’s going. He’s keen to get going as quickly as possible and I’m keen to get him involved. But we need to make sure enough work is done to put him in there.”

