Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals how Hibs’ Martin Boyle left him “pretty pleased”

Former Australian manager Postecoglou admits, though, he has a particular regard for Boyle that can be traced to the winger having declared for the Celtic manager’s homeland three years ago as Scotland wanted to cap the Aberdonian. “I know Martin really well,” he said of the forward, who now has five goals from nine appearances for the Socceroos. “I was pretty pleased when he chose to play for Australia because there was a bit of an arm wrestle when it came to who he was going to play for. He's done really well for the national team so I'm well aware of him. He's a good player and it's not easy playing for Australia. Unlike other national teams, he's got to do long-haul travel and getting back to this part of the world isn't easy. So he's handled that really well.