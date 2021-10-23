Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reveals how Hibs’ Martin Boyle left him “pretty pleased”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou won’t need anyone to tell him that Martin Boyle will be one of the major threats when on Wednesday his team seek to end the club’s seven year winless league run at Easter Road.

By Andrew Smith
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:30 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has admiration for how Hibs' Martin Boyle has handled playing for the Socceroos team he previously managed, the winger here seen challenging Jonny Hayes during the Leith club's losst at Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Even if Celtic have now strung together four victories as Jack Ross’s side have slumped to three straight defeats, seven straight top flight encounters without a success in Leith for Celtic will make their trip east a fraught one.

Former Australian manager Postecoglou admits, though, he has a particular regard for Boyle that can be traced to the winger having declared for the Celtic manager’s homeland three years ago as Scotland wanted to cap the Aberdonian. “I know Martin really well,” he said of the forward, who now has five goals from nine appearances for the Socceroos. “I was pretty pleased when he chose to play for Australia because there was a bit of an arm wrestle when it came to who he was going to play for. He's done really well for the national team so I'm well aware of him. He's a good player and it's not easy playing for Australia. Unlike other national teams, he's got to do long-haul travel and getting back to this part of the world isn't easy. So he's handled that really well.

“I'm looking forward to the game. It's always a tough away trip and the reason for that is that Hibs have had a good, competitive side. It's the same this season. It's my first foray into Easter Road so I'm looking forward to it.”

