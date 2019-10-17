Celtic man 'wants January exit', Rangers step up attacker search, Everton tracking Old Firm target, Odsonne Edouard latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Sinclair 'eyeing England return'
Scott Sinclair is reportedly eyeing up a return to England - if he remains on the fringes of the Celtic first team. (Football Insider)
2. Rangers eye reinforcements as star hints at exit
Rangers are targeting a winger as Ross Wilson gets to work at Ibrox - but he could also have to find a striker after Alfredo Morelos again hinted at a move to England. (Various)
3. Marciano 'won't rock boat' despite losing Hibs place
Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano insists he will keep "training hard and working hard" in the wake of losing his starting berth to Chris Maxwell. (Evening News)
4. Dembele set for England switch
Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele has chosen to represent England for the time being - but Hampden chiefs haven't given up hope of a U-turn later on if he struggles for game time. (The Sun)
