Celtic 'make offer' for Gabala defender, Rangers miss out on target, SFPL 'could sue MSPs over sectarianism' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip Stories involving Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and more in today's rumours 1. Leeds dealt Kent blow - but good news for Rangers Rangers are likely to pip Leeds to Ryan Kent if Liverpool decide they want to sell. Leeds have reportedly had a loan offer knocked back. (Various) 2. Byrne quits Livi for Dens Shaun Byrne has knocked back an improved deal at Livingston to sign for second-tier side Dundee. (BBC) 3. Celts cool Turnbull interest Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, according to various reports, with Motherwell agreeing a fee with Norwich for the player. (The Scotsman) 4. Ojo seals Gers switch Rangers have completed the season-long loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool. The 21-year-old becomes the club's third loanee signing from Liverpool since Gerrard took charge. (The Scotsman)