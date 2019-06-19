A general view of an SPFL ball in a goal net

Celtic 'make offer' for Gabala defender, Rangers miss out on target, SFPL 'could sue MSPs over sectarianism' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip

Stories involving Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell and more in today's rumours

Rangers are likely to pip Leeds to Ryan Kent if Liverpool decide they want to sell. Leeds have reportedly had a loan offer knocked back. (Various)

Shaun Byrne has knocked back an improved deal at Livingston to sign for second-tier side Dundee. (BBC)

Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, according to various reports, with Motherwell agreeing a fee with Norwich for the player. (The Scotsman)

Rangers have completed the season-long loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool. The 21-year-old becomes the club's third loanee signing from Liverpool since Gerrard took charge. (The Scotsman)

