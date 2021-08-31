Celtic make early hay on sell-on clause as Jack Hendry leaves Oostende for Club Brugge

Jack Hendry will be playing Champions League football with Club Brugge.

Celtic sold Hendry to Oostende, where he was on loan last season, for £1.75m after the Belgian club activated their option to buy. However, Oostende have wasted little time in making a tidy profit on their investment after Club Brugge made their interest known.

Celtic made sure they would benefit on any future sale by including a sell-on clause in the deal and they have used that money from the 26-year-old’s latest transfer to go towards new manager Ange Postecoglou’s rebuild.