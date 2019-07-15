Celtic make decision over Tierney offer, Rangers get themselves 'a bargain', Celtic deny player exit reports, Kilmarnock chase former Hibs star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.
1. Ojo picks Aberdeen
Aberdeen have completed the signing of Scunthorpe midfielder Funso Ojo on a three-year deal. The Belgian joined the Dons after both them and Hibs had bids accepted. (Evening News)
Getty
2. Helander 'a bargain'
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes he has landed a bargain with the 3 million capture of Swedish international central defender Filip Helander from Bologna. (The Scotsman)
Getty
3. Celtic reject offer
Arsenal have not yet met Celtics valuation for Scotland internationalist Kieran Tierney despite tabling a second offer for the player. The bid was rejected by the Parkhead club. (The Scotsman)
Getty
4. Celtic's four-hour meeting
Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic's recruitment staff held a four-hour meeting last week in order to resolve the club's hunt for a new right-back to replace Mikael Lustig. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
View more