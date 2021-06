Celtic have reportedly taken up an extra year on Anthony Ralston's contract. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead club had an option on the 22-year-old, according to the Scottish Sun.

Ralston is currently the only recognised right-back in the squad.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that he is attracted interest from other clubs in Scotland but with Celtic securing him to a contract ensures they are protected financially if he was to leave.