Celtic losing battle to find new club for expensive internationalist after deadline-day development

Vasilis Barkas during a Celtic training session last week.

IFK Goteborg had been mooted as a potential destination for the Greek goalkeeper, who is totally out of the picture at Celtic since the arrival of Joe Hart.

Barkas arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 2020 with a strong reputation following a £5million move for AEK Athens in his homeland, but he has struggled to settle in Scotland and has put in several underwhelming performances.

Celtic had hoped that IFK Goteborg would follow up their interest with a loan move, but respected Swedish media outlet Aftonblodet claim that they have switched targets in the goalkeeping department.