Celtic lose key star to injury as Ange Postecoglou hit with selection dilemma ahead of Rangers semi-final

The Greek international injured his hamstring in the 7-0 win over St Johnstone last weekend and head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that the striker has not recovered in time to take part in the Hampden showdown.

The loss of Giakoumakis is a blow for the Hoops boss who is now presented with a selection dilemma over who takes the place of the 27-year-old as the central striker in Celtic’s attack.

Giakoumakis has been a pivotal figure since the turn of the year, scoring 12 goals in his last 13 domestic appearances, and has led the forward line with distinction as Celtic turned a six-point deficit to Rangers into a six-point lead in the title race.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis goes down injured as he recieves treatment from the physio during the 7-0 win over St Johnstone. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

His absence is tempered by the return of Kyogo Furuhashi, who made his comeback from a three-and-a-half month hamstring injury absence as a late substitute against St Johnstone last weekend.

However, Postecoglou will have to decide whether the Japenese forward is ready to start, with countryman Daizen Maeda also an option to spearhead the Celtic attack as the focal point against Rangers on Sunday, while winger Liel Abada has also been deployed through the middle on occasion this term.