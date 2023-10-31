Celtic lock Green Brigade out until further notice as club explains reasons for ban

The Green Brigade were informed via email ahead of Wednesday night’s Premiership match at home to St Mirren that their season tickets have been suspended due to “repeated incident of unacceptable conduct”. The members of the group were recently banned from away matches, while tensions heightened further when they defied club advice and displayed Palestinian flags at last week’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

The suspension comes in the wake of recent UEFA fines for Celtic as a result of the ultras' conduct during other Champions League ties against Feyenoord and Lazio earlier this season. A pyrotechnic display at De Kuip was looked at dimly by European football’s governing body, while it is being reported that the Green Brigade entered Celtic Park unauthorised to prepare a tifo display ahead of the game against the Serie A outfit in Glasgow.

Celtic have now taken the decision to keep the Green Brigade away from matches going forward, with an email to members reading: "We are writing to advise that due to repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the 'Green Brigade' group, the Club has suspended the season tickets of all season ticket holders who have registered with the Ticket Office as being part of this group, pending further review and communication with the group and/or the supporters in question regarding compliance with the Ground Regulations, the Rail Seating Safety Code of Conduct, and Club communications, moving forward.

The Green Brigade hold up Palestine flags during a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

"Therefore, your ticket is not eligible for use tomorrow night for our match against St Mirren and will remain suspended until further notice. Access to away tickets for supporters registered as being part of the group will also remain suspended. The safety of all supporters at Celtic Park is of paramount importance and amid these serious safety concerns, this immediate action whilst regrettable, is considered by the Club to be necessary.

"We have separately emailed the representative of the group with further detail, following on from a number of formal written communications dating back to September and ongoing dialogue since the summer. Should you wish to contact the Club on this or any other matter related to the Rail Seating Section, we would ask that you direct your correspondence in the first instance to [email protected]."