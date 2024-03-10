Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston's red-hot West Brom form goes on as he sparks season first for Baggies

Mikey Johnston’s excellent form at West Brom continued with two goals for the Baggies as they defeated Huddersfield Town 4-1 in the Skybet Championship.

Johnston joined West Brom on loan in January for the rest of the season and was instrumental in helping the Black Country outfit overturn a deficit for the first time this season as they strengthened their chances of a promotion play-off spot. The win at the John Smith’s Stadium keeps Carlos Corberan’s team in fifth place in the standings and on course for a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing 1-0 at the break to Delano Burgzorg’s goal, Republic of Ireland internationalist Johnston levelled for West Brom on 51 minutes with a simple tap in before former Rangers defender Kyle Bartley made it 2-1 on the hour mark. Turkish international Okay Yokuslu, who turned 30 on Saturday, then marked his birthday weekend in style as his piledriver from range arrowed home on 66 minutes and the rampant Baggies soon added a fourth through Johnston’s second of the afternoon on 73 minutes, slotting home coolly to put gloss to the scoreline.

Mikey Johnston, left, celebrates with team-mates after helping West Brom win 4-1 away at Huddersfield.