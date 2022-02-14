Celtic difficulties revealed by Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny after loan disappoints

The left-back made 16 appearances in the second half of last season – a troubled time at Parkhead which saw Neil Lennon depart as manager and the club’s Scottish Premiership crown taken by Old Firm rivals Rangers.

And Kenny, who has featured in five of the Toffees’ seven games this year including Saturday’s 3-0 win over Leeds, has revealed the difficulties he endured in Scotland and how maintaining focus has changed his fortunes and first-team opportunities under Frank Lampard.

“Celtic was a difficult period for me, off the pitch, especially. But having close family and friends and my agent and good mentors around me, and choosing that path and having these people who can really help me progress, changed a lot of things for me mentally.

Celtic's Jonjoe Kenny during a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I have had a lot of ups and downs but it is about staying at it and doing what I need and focusing on me,” he told the club website.

Kenny also went on loan to Schalke in a bid for first-team football and now hopes he has made the breakthrough count after starting in the impressive rout of Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He added: “I knew my chance was going to come, just not when it would come, and wanted to make sure I was ready.

“I made everything down to me, changed what I needed to and tried to get rid of excuses, which is difficult.

“I didn’t want to be giving the excuse that I wasn’t ready or didn’t take my opportunity."