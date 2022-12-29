Celtic linked with £3m striker with 30 goals in 2022 and highly-rated South Korean midfielder

Celtic have been linked with moves for a striker and midfielder ahead of the January transfer window opening in just over two days.

The Scottish champions have already added two defenders with Alistair Johnston joining from CF Montreal and Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe. After the 4-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road, Ange Postecoglou said he is hopeful the club will strengthen further and admitted he is “in no doubt” the squad will be stronger come the end of January.

Celtic have been linked with a move for defensive midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon. The South Korean Under-23 international is currently contracted to Busan I’Park who finished 10th in the 11-team K League 2. However, he spent a significant chunk of the season just finished on loan at K League 1 outfit Gimcheon Sangmu.

The 21-year-old has been a key player at the base of midfield for his country’s Under-23 side and has already got his military service “out of the way”, according to a report. The defensive midfield role is one which has been superbly served by Callum McGregor, while Oliver Abildgaard, a more traditional defensive midfielder, has featured just nine times since a summer loan move.

As for a striker, Football Scotland reports Celtic are tracking Rosenborg striker Casper Tengstedt. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of attention due to his exploits for the Norwegian giants, scoring 30 goals at club level in 2022. Fifteen of those have been for Rosenborg in just 14 appearances.

Contracted to 2026, he could cost upwards of £3million but he may be viewed as a replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis who has been linked with a move away from Celtic.

