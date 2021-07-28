Joe Hart is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 34-year-old, 75-cap Tottenham Hotspur player is expected to leave north London this summer after new manager Nuno Espirito Santo brought in Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta as his back-up to No.1 Hugo Lloris.

A move to Celtic Park was mooted for Hart last summer when he left Burnley, but then-manager chose to sign Vasilis Barkas from AEK Athens. However, the Greek has failed to impress in his time in Glasgow and his performances, and those of fellow goalkeeper Scott Bain, mean addressing the position is now a matter of urgency.

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Celtic have opened talks with the Spurs hierarchy and that negotiations are “ongoing” between the two parties.

Hart was Manchester City’s and England’s No.1 goalkeeper between 2008 and 2017, winning the English Premier League and representing his country at World Cups and European Championships.

However, his career has stagnated somewhat since leaving the Etihad Stadium, with loan spells and Torino and West Ham United before severing ties totally with Pep Guardiola’s men in 2018. He spent two years at Burnley, mainly as understudy to Nick Pope, before joining Tottenham last year. He spent the vast majority of the 2020/21 campaign on the bench.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Celtic still regard Antwerp defender Buta as their priority to fill their right-back void. Manager Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen that department of the team, with only Anthony Ralston as their recognised senior option there, and the 23-year-old Portuguese is his top target. Romano claims that the clubs are still “working to reach an agreement”.