Celtic linked with £18m Rangers target, Women's Old Firm clash 'would be sell-out', Scotland play-off blow, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Hoops in for Gers target

Celtic have been credited with an interest in £18 million-rated Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, previously a target for Rangers, but face competition from Aston Villa and Spurs. (Birmingham Mail)

Ex-Rangers ace: Women's Old Firm clash would be sell-out

Former Rangers defender Gregory Vignal believes an Old Firm clash between the Celtic and Rangers women's teams would sell out Ibrox or Parkhead. (The Times)

SFA reject Scotland play-off plea

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's plea for Friday night Scottish Premiership fixtures ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off next month has been rejected by the Scottish FA. (Daily Record) ​

Efe set for Hibs return

Efe Ambrose is set to line up for Livingston against Hibs this weekend after the Nigerian defender’s former Easter Road colleague Marvin Bartley helped convince him to sign for the West Lothian club on a contract until summer 2021. (Evening News)

'Well out of cup and short on players

Motherwell are down to "bare bones" after defender Jake Carroll suffered a serious injury in Tuesday's Scottish Cup last-16 replay defeat by St Mirren, says manager Stephen Robinson. (BBC Scotland)

Naismith rejects dressing room unrest claim

Hearts captain Steven Naismith admitted the club cannot afford to lose at St Mirren on Friday whilst stressing the squad are behind manager Daniel Stendel.

Rejecting talk of dressing-room unrest, Naismith said the players are working together in the ongoing battle against relegation. (Evening News)

Scottish clubs demand disciplinary overhaul

Scotland's top-flight clubs have told the Scottish FA their disciplinary system is not fit for purpose and called for it to be overhauled this summer. (Daily Mail)

United eye ex-Fiorentina ace

Dundee United have handed a trial to former Fiorentina and Los Angeles FC striker Josh Perez, with the 22-year-old scoring in a reserve-team outing against Morton. (The Courier)

Sibbick rubbishes Stendel claims

Hearts midfielder Toby Sibbick has joined team-mate Steven Naismith in rubbishing claims that manager Daniel Stendel has lost the dressing room. (Daily Record)

Lennon not getting carried away

Neil Lennon insists he will only regard progress to at least the quarter-finals of the Europa League for Celtic this season as a cause for celebration. (The Scotsman)