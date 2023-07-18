Celtic-linked defender signs for Manchester United in surprise transfer twist

Celtic-linked defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United and will be in the squad for their upcoming pre-season fixtures.

Evans, 35, came through the ranks at United after joining as a youngster, and had been training with the club in recent days while considering his options after leaving relegated Leicester.

Speculation had linked the veteran centre-half with a possible move to Parkhead to link up again with former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers but any potential move to Glasgow is now on the back burner after Evans signed a deal which, unusually, only covers pre-season.

It will allow him to take part in United’s pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday before heading to San Diego with United’s academy while the first-team squad are in New York.

Jonny Evans was linked with Celtic but has signed for Manchester United on a short-term deal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Evans, capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, made 198 appearances for United before leaving for West Brom in 2015. During his Old Trafford career, Evans won the Champions League, Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.