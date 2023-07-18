Celtic-linked defender signs for Manchester United in surprise transfer twist

Evans, 35, came through the ranks at United after joining as a youngster, and had been training with the club in recent days while considering his options after leaving relegated Leicester.
Speculation had linked the veteran centre-half with a possible move to Parkhead to link up again with former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers but any potential move to Glasgow is now on the back burner after Evans signed a deal which, unusually, only covers pre-season.
It will allow him to take part in United’s pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday before heading to San Diego with United’s academy while the first-team squad are in New York.
Evans, capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, made 198 appearances for United before leaving for West Brom in 2015. During his Old Trafford career, Evans won the Champions League, Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.
United have also revealed that Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett have been ruled out of the Lyon match and the United States trip through injury.