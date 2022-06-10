Celtic line up key transfer, Aberdeen trio wanted, Hearts & Hibs make signings - The Scotsman's transfer show

Celtic have been linked with a move for young Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Junior as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen with the club fighting on four fronts next campaign, including the Champions League group stage. They are set to add in key areas.

In the capital, both Hearts and Hibs have been busy with a number of recruits on both sides of the city so far as Robbie Neilson and Lee Johnson look to get the bulk of their work done early.

It is also set to be a busy old time in Aberdeen. Jim Goodwin has signed Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, while there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Connor Barron, Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson.

Specialist football writer Joel Sked discusses all the latest transfer news around the Premiership.