Celtic line up key transfer, Aberdeen trio wanted, Hearts & Hibs make signings - The Scotsman's transfer show

With the Scottish football transfer window having opened for the summer, The Scotsman returns with it's regular video looking at the latest speculation and moves.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:16 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Celtic have been linked with a move for young Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Junior as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen with the club fighting on four fronts next campaign, including the Champions League group stage. They are set to add in key areas.

In the capital, both Hearts and Hibs have been busy with a number of recruits on both sides of the city so far as Robbie Neilson and Lee Johnson look to get the bulk of their work done early.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It is also set to be a busy old time in Aberdeen. Jim Goodwin has signed Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, while there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Connor Barron, Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson.

Specialist football writer Joel Sked discusses all the latest transfer news around the Premiership.

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to lose key man, Celtic eye Brazilian V...
The Scotsman's Scottish football transfer show.
ScotsmanAberdeen
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.