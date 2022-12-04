Johnston, a 24-year-old right-back who starred for Canada at the World Cup, has signed a five-year deal following a transfer in the region of £3million from Montreal CF in his homeland to Celtic. Johnston is Celtic’s second confirmed winter signing before the January window has even opened following on from the capture of Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who made no secret last month of his desire to get deals done early in the winter so that players can assimilate quickly the club’s tactical approach, is likely to make further additions, with a clutch of players being linked with the reigning cinch Premiership champions.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-sung, who is still in Qatar with South Korea, after they made the last 16 and could face Brazil on Monday, is reportedly a target for Celtic, while another forward in Said Hamulic, a Dutchman currently playing in Poland for Stal Mielic, is another name supposedly interesting the club. Celtic are also said to be monitoring Egyptian playmaker Mohamed Magdy, who is contracted to Al-Ahly.
Celtic are braced for departures, though, with Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic set to attract bids next month on the back of some good performances at the World Cup, while Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could be on the move after reports this week claimed talks between him and Celtic’s hierarchy over a new, improved contract have stalled.