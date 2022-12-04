Celtic are expected to add further new players to their squad after confirming the arrival of Alistair Johnston over the weekend.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-Sung, currently playing for South Korea at the World Cup, is reportedly interesting Celtic.

Johnston, a 24-year-old right-back who starred for Canada at the World Cup, has signed a five-year deal following a transfer in the region of £3million from Montreal CF in his homeland to Celtic. Johnston is Celtic’s second confirmed winter signing before the January window has even opened following on from the capture of Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who made no secret last month of his desire to get deals done early in the winter so that players can assimilate quickly the club’s tactical approach, is likely to make further additions, with a clutch of players being linked with the reigning cinch Premiership champions.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-sung, who is still in Qatar with South Korea, after they made the last 16 and could face Brazil on Monday, is reportedly a target for Celtic, while another forward in Said Hamulic, a Dutchman currently playing in Poland for Stal Mielic, is another name supposedly interesting the club. Celtic are also said to be monitoring Egyptian playmaker Mohamed Magdy, who is contracted to Al-Ahly.