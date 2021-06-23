Celtic: Leigh Griffiths in talks to stay as Ange Postecoglous 'keen' on striker

Ange Postecoglou is "keen" to keep Leigh Griffiths at Celtic. Picture: SNS

The striker is out of contract at the end of the month but new manager Ange Postecoglou wants the player to remain at the club.

Griffiths has been touted with a return to Hibs with Aberdeen also linked in recent months.

“I spoke to the manager last week,” he told the BBC. “He is keen to keep me on. We're looking for a deal to be done and hopefully it can be done in the next few days.

The 30-year-old has started just 25 games across the past two campaigns but has managed to net 19 goals.

Griffiths’ fitness was questioned both inside and outside the club.

The player felt, at times, he didn't get enough opportunities in the team last season and doesn’t understand why one poor 45 minutes against St Mirren at the end of January led to him not starting a game for more than two months.

“I said it in interviews towards the end of last season, if you're fit enough to be on the bench you are fit enough to play games,” he said.

"At times Celtic were losing or drawing a game and needed a goal and I was the one being brought on to try and make that impact.

“I’m thinking to myself that if you’re not fit you’re not going to be part of the squad until you are [fit]. That's my take on it.