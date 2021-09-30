Celtic legend's 'are players good enough' question with 'mediocrity' fear after Bayer Leverkusen loss

Celtic had another difficult evening in Europe. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The ex-Parkhead boss was speaking after seeing his former side lose 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Celtic created plenty of chances but were far too exposed out of possession.

“The Leverkusen goalkeeper made some fantastic saves but over the 90 minutes Leverkusen could easily have got six themselves or seven,” Lennon said on BT Sport.

"Joe Hart made a couple of good saves, they missed a couple of chances.

"It’s just a little bit kamikaze at the minute. It seems to be we’ll attack you, you attack us and see who comes out on top.

“Stephen [Craigan] made a good point on commentary. Are the players good enough to adapt to the way Ange wants them to play and on the evidence of this minute you have to say no.”

Fellow Celtic legend Paul Lambert admitted his fear that the club are heading down a road of accepting mediocrity.

"The club could be in danger of accepting losing to Bayer Leverkusen,” he said. “For me it is not built on that.

"As soon as you walk through the door here the writing is on the wall, you have to win. You have to win titles, you have to win games.

"I don’t want the club to be in danger of ‘we can accept mediocrity’. I think there is looking at it.

“People can go away from the game thinking ‘we played well, we had great chances and were unlucky’. Unlucky gets you nothing.”