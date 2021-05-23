Celtic legend 'wants managerial return', big-name backing for Eddie Howe, St Johnstone cup winner wanted in England - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

The Scottish football Rumour Mill

O’Neill comeback

Legendary former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is plotting a return to football management this summer at the age of 69. The Northern Irishman is said to be actively looking for a post after two years out of the game following a short spell in charge of Nottingham Forest – The Sun

Wanted Guy

St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed has not ruled out staying with the Scottish Cup winners despite claiming he has interest from Ipswich Town and Sunderland. The Israeli striker, who was on the bench for the 1-0 win over Hibs at Hampden, has scored seven goals in 23 games for the Perth side – Daily Record

Gauld rush

He may have missed out on selection for Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad, but Ryan Gauld could be playing in the English Premier League next season after Southampton joined the race to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. Gauld is a free agent after leaving relegated Portuguese side Farense and is also attracting interest from clubs in Spain, France, Portugal and the USA – Sunday Mail

Howe praise

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has thrown his backing behind Eddie Howe amid speculation linking the former Bournemouth man with Celtic. The 43-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner to take over in the dugout at Parkhead on a permanent basis after Neil Lennon left the club earlier this season – The Scotsman

Moult open

Former Motherwell Lewis Moult admits he would be open to a possible return to Fir Park after departing Preston North End. The striker, who has not played competitively since a knee injury in August 2019, has offers from the Scottish Premiership and England – Not The Old Firm

Unfinished business

Ryan Porteous admitted he has “unfinished business” at Hibs after the Scottish Cup final defeat to St Johnstone. The defender has been linked with a move away from Easter Road this summer after Hibs turned down a £1m approach from Millwall in January – Edinburgh Evening News

Shields interest

Queen of the South striker Connor Shields is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership clubs Dundee United and Motherwell. The former Sunderland man has scored 11 goals in the Scottish Championship this term and is now out of contract at Palmerston – Sunday Mail