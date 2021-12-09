Celtic learn seven out of possible eight opponents for Europa Conference League play-off as Tottenham remain unresolved

Celtic players celebrate the 3-2 win over Real Betis. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Due to finishing third in Europa League Group G, the Parkhead side will drop into the preliminary knock-out round of UEFA’s third-ranked competition, which they will have to successfully negotiate in order to reach the last 16 proper.

Their possible opponents in the next round come from the list of eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stages, seven of whom are now confirmed after the conclusion of Thursday’s fixtures.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan Belgrade, Bodø/Glimt, Randers, Slavia Prague, PAOK and Qarabag.

The only unknown surrounds Group G where the match between Rennes and Tottenham was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs squad.

Tottenham will need to win that match when it is rescheduled to take their place in the play-off round, otherwise Celtic’s last possible opponent will be Dutch side Vitesse.

The format for the draw means that Celtic will be an unseeded team with the first leg of the knockout stage played at Celtic Park.

The draw for the knockout stage is set to take place on December 13, with the matches to be played on February 17 and 24.