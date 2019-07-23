Celtic latest: Widows of Lisbon Lions Stevie Chalmers and Billy McNeill to unfurl league flag

The widows of Celtic legends Stevie Chalmers and Billy McNeill will unfurl the Scottish Premiership flag at Celtic Park on the opening day of the new season.

Sadie Chalmers and Liz McNeill will be joined by family at the match against St Johnstone on August 3 as the club's guests of honour, and will help to raise the league flag to kick off the season, in memory of their departed husbands.

McNeill died in April with former team-mate Chalmers passing away a little over a week later.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said it was a "huge honour" to have the pair in attendance, adding: "I am sure they will receive a tremendous reception from our supporters, something they will deserve immensely.

“They have been in our thoughts and prayers ever since the terrible losses they experienced, and they and their families continue to receive our warmth and best wishes.

“I know the loss of both Billy and Stevie will still be very raw, but Liz and Sadie will always be huge friends of the club and we wanted once again to pay tribute to their wonderful husbands, men who gave everything to Celtic.

“Both Billy and Stevie gave everything to the club and as we celebrate another year of success and domestic domination for the club, we will also take time once again to remember the unique contribution which Billy and Stevie made to our great club – two men who themselves took Celtic to the top, time and time again ”

“Billy and Stevie epitomised success, something we have once again delivered to our fans.

"We are sure Flag Day will once again be a fitting celebration, marking another great year for Celtic and also a day where we once again remember two Celtic greats with real affection.”