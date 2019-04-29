Celtic latest: £4.5m bid for striker | Target picks Celtic over English giants | Lennon hails 24-year-old ace

Have your say

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Celtic Park...

Hoops ‘submit bid for Paris striker’

The statue of Billy McNeill is adorned with tributes, with Celtic Park stadium in the background. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have submitted a bid for Paris FC forward Silas Wamangituka, according to reports.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato claims the Bhoys have offered around £4.5 million for the Congolese striker - despite Neil Lennon denying his trip to the French capital to watch Paris FC’s match with Valenciennes was a scouting mission to run the rule over Wamangituka.

Fiorentina are also keen on the youngster, while Barcelona and Liverpool have been credited with an interest.

Celtic beat City to signing

Celtic have beaten Manchester City to the signing of teenage Irish winger Ben Quinn.

Reports suggest the 15-year-old has opted to join the Hoops from Dublin outfit Cherry Orchard, despite interest from City, Wolves, Norwich, Sheffield United and Derby, who all took the youngster on trial.

However, the Republic of Ireland Under-15 cap has opted to follow in the footsteps of countrymen Tommy Caffrey and Barry Coffey, who both joined Celtic last year.

Lennon hails Jozo

Neil Lennon has publicly praised Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, who scored in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on the day the club honoured their most famous No.5, Billy McNeill.

The 24-year-old found himself among the substitutes as Lennon’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers opted to play Kristoffer Ajer, Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic in central defence.

But after his return to the starting line-up, the interim Hoops boss has talked up the defender’s ability.

“Jozo has been outstanding for me since I’ve come in. I want my centre-halves to attack the ball more and he’s doing that on a regular basis,” Lennon told Celtic’s website.