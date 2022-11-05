Celtic late show leaves Dundee United boss Liam Fox frustrated - 'it's not good enough'

Dundee United manager Liam Fox shakes hands with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi after the 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The substitute nodded home a cross from fellow replacement Dylan Levitt to stun the home fans as United looked set to cause a major upset by snatching a point from the league leaders.

However, the visitors failed to make it over the line, conceding twice to Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada in the 90th and 92nd minutes to leave empty-handed.

"Tough to take," Fox said. "More frustrated for the players than anything else, they put so much into the game. To get back level with a couple of minutes to play, we all know how difficult it is to take anything from Celtic Park, so to get ourselves in a position to do that and then to switch off from a set piece...

"The fourth goal is irrelevant, it's the third that kills us. It's not good enough from us that late in the game. We know there's going to be an onslaught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked on that during the week, which makes it even more frustrating. I understand when you make subs that there's an element of change to the set ups that we do but we need people to take responsibility and step up in these moments."

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was critical of the VAR delays during the match and while Fox admitted it disrupted the game, he was pleased with the handball check with resulted in his side being awarded a first-half penalty.