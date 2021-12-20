Celtic land hefty Europa League fine and Rangers also punished by UEFA

Celtic's fans prior to the UEFA Europa League Group G football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic in Leverkusen, western Germany, on November 25, 2021. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic will be forced to pay almost €40,000 for two breaches by fans on the club’s recent trip to Germany which ended in a 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Objects thrown by supporters have landed a fine of €30,375 but compounded by a secondary charge for pyrotechnic use in the away end which added a further €7,750 charge to the Parkhead club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an action-packed match, Celtic looked to have earned a memorable away win but were pegged back late on by the German giants.

Leverkusen were also hit with a €7,750 fine for incidents at the same match of fans throwing objects.

Rangers must also pay Euopean football’s governing body €6,000 after objects were thrown during the 2-0 home win over Sparta Prague that sealed progress for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Two goals from Alfredo Morelos ensured the Czech visitors could not overtake the Scottish champions in Group A and clinched second place in the section - and an eventual play-off tie with Borussia Dortmund next February.

However the match report to the officials also included the rule breach of article 16b (2) which brought the financial punishment.

The fines were issued at a meeting of UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body earlier this month which also handed Dortmund midfielder Emre Can a two-match ban for assaulting an opponent in their 3-1 defeat by Sporting Lisbon. Dortmund were also fined €35,000 for incidents during their home match with Ajax last month.