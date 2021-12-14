Celtic Kyogo Furuhashi fitness update as frontline further decimated for Ross County trip

Celtic will be even lighter in attacking numbers for their game against Ross County after James Forrest was ruled out and Mikey Johnston declared a doubt.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:00 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi is a major doubt for Celtic's Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Strikers Kyogo Furuhashi, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Albian Ajeti were already missing along with winger Jota.

Ahead of the trip to Dingwall, Ange Postecoglou said: "Nothing has really changed in terms of guys coming back. James, we are still assessing him and he will be out tomorrow night. We'll get some information in the next couple of days on him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"Mikey Johnston, we are not sure about either because he pulled up a bit sore after the game. As I said he wasn't 100 per cent, but we will see how he goes for tomorrow night."

Kyogo Furuhashi remains a doubt for the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, along with Forrest.

When asked about the Japan forward's chances of playing at Hampden, Postecoglou said: "Who knows, I am not sure. He is not far off, it's a day-to-day thing. If he is ready to go then we will play him, if he's not then we will look to the following game."

The centre-forward has been "improving" but the Celtic manager is wary of setbacks.

"Him and the medical team are working hard and we will see what happens," he added.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

James ForrestRoss County
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.