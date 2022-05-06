Celtic: Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers permanent deals 'not quite there yet'

Reports in Portugal this week claimed Jota had informed Benfica that he wanted to trigger a clause that would allow Celtic to make his loan switch a permanent transfer.

Postecoglou said: "We are in discussions with them obviously, and as I have said all along, with these kind of things it's never a simple process.

"But both have had unbelievable years for us and been outstanding contributors and both are really happy here. Our intent is to try and keep them at our football club but these things need a point where all parties agree.

Celtic loanees Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota remain in talks over moving to the club on a permanent deal next season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)