Celtic join Rangers in voicing concerns over government proposals which 'demonise' fans

Celtic have joined Rangers in expressing concerns over UK government proposals to impose strict regulations on travel to and from football matches on supporters buses in Scotland.

The Scottish Football Association, Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish Women’s Premier League issued a joint statement this week criticising the “heavy-handed” proposals which would limit where and when vehicles were permitted to arrive at games.

Rangers also hit out at the “draconian” measures, now Celtic have added their voice of opposition to the new guidelines, written by Richard Turfitt, the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, who states the rules are already in place in England and Wales.

Although the title of the consulation paper references sporting events, the word ‘football’ is used 35 times in the document and no other sport is mentioned. The commissioner states his intention is to “limit anti-social behaviour experienced at some football matches” caused by fans travelling by public service vehicles.

A Celtic statement read: “Celtic FC are closely monitoring the proposed new rules for fans travelling to matches on public hire vehicles, which have been issued by the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain.

“Celtic has discussed these proposals with groups representing the interests of supporters travelling to matches, including the Celtic Supporters’ Association, the Affiliation of Registered Supporters' Clubs and our supporters' groups in Ireland.

“The Club shares our supporters' serious concerns that these proposed measures would do nothing more than demonise football fans, unnecessarily targeting one particular sport and its supporters.

“Supporters are the lifeblood of the game, with thousands each weekend contributing positively to the sport in Scotland, yet these proposals would negatively affect a large proportion of supporters travelling to matches.

“Celtic will engage robustly with the consultation process, outlining the Club’s deep concerns with the proposals consulted upon.”

The guidelines cover “taking passengers to sporting events in Scotland” and include the following rules: Bus operators must notify police of bookings, numbers and the organiser’s contact details at least 48 hours before a game. Vehicles cannot stop within 10 miles of the venue without police permission. Buses cannot stop at pubs unless supporters have a “substantial meal” with alcohol and must get police permission for such stops.Vehicles must arrive between two and one hours before kick-off and leave within 30 minutes of the final whistle.Competitions covered include the Highland and Lowland leagues as well as the major leagues and cups but also “association football matches (other than those specified above) which come within the jurisdiction of the Scottish Football Association”. The proposals also cover games played by Scottish teams outside of the country.

The joint statement from the SFA and SPFL read: “There’s no evidence that this is a significant problem in Scottish football. We are concerned by the targeted nature of these proposals, which serve to demonise football fans and interfere unnecessarily in people’s lives.

“In Scotland, there are already appropriate powers held by PHV (private hire vehicle) operators, Police Scotland and other partners to deal effectively with a very small number of incidents by a minority of fans.

“The consultation itself notes that the majority of football fans are law-abiding and do not cause any disturbances when travelling to or from games, yet these proposals would unfairly affect the vast majority of football fans who travel safely and respectfully to and from matches on a weekly basis.

“We don’t support these unnecessary and heavy-handed proposals and we will be making our views clear in the consultation.”

A Rangers spokesman said: “Rangers is deeply concerned with these draconian proposals from the traffic commissioners for Great Britain which would undoubtedly have a negative effect on a significant number of our supporters attending the matches of any of our teams.

“A standard men’s home fixture at Ibrox has around 200 coaches attend, and the management of this under these proposals would be extraordinarily difficult. For men’s away matches, where up to 60 coaches may travel, there could be significant damage to small, local businesses where coaches often stop en-route.