Celtic Japan tour: First opposition confirmed, ex-Rangers presence, fixture date, tickets details

Celtic will take on Yokohama F. Marinos during their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea in what will be a special occasion for Ange Postecoglou, forward Daizen Maeda and midfielder Tomoki Iwata.

The Scottish champions will travel to Asia in July following a training camp in Europe. They are expected to play two or three friendlies ahead of the new Premiership season. The first of those announced is against one of the most successful clubs during the J League era on Wednesday, July 19 at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium with an 11am kick-off (UK time). Tickets for the match will be available from Friday.

Yokohama are reigning top-flight champions and are managed by Kevin Muscat, the Australian who has worked with Postecoglou and spent a spell with Rangers during their treble winning season in 2002/03. Marinos were managed by Postecoglou for three and a half years prior to his switch to Celtic. He guided the team to the 2019 J1 League title.

“I’m delighted to be taking Celtic to Japan this summer and it’s a tour made even more special by the prospect of facing my old team, Yokohama F. Marinos,” he told the Celtic website. “It’s a great club that holds some special memories for me and I look forward to meeting up with friends there in July.”

Maeda played 70 times for the club before he followed Postecoglou to Celtic, while Iwata was a loan signing in January, a deal which is set to become permanent in the summer.

“It is a club which has played a major role in my career and, of course, it will be a pleasure to return home with Celtic and see my friends at the club and the Marinos supporters,” Maeda said.

Yokohama F. Marinos midfielder Takuya Kida expressed his excitement at the fixture and noted the “great contribution to our club" from Postecoglou.

“I have friends in Celtic FC with whom I have shared good times,” he said. “There are many other great players as well. We will do our best and play together to show the world how great Yokohama F. Marinos can be.”