Celtic issue fresh banner warning to Green Brigade as fan group told speaking on behalf of club 'unacceptable'

Celtic fans hold up a banner in support of Palestine ahead of the recent home match against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic have informed the Green Brigade that a recent banner display breached club protocol as they warned the supporters' group that speaking on behalf of the club is "unacceptable."

A banner calling for an end to the war in Palestine which included the message "End Zionism" was unfurled ahead of the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on February 17 which led to complaints from Jewish supporters and calls for the Green Brigade to be banned.

The ultras section, who are based in the safe-standing section of the ground, previously had their match tickets revoked in October for what the club described as repeated rule breaches and unacceptable behaviour.

The ban was lifted in December and an updated code of conduct issued but the club has now written to the group after receiving "a volume of complaints" regarding the latest banner display, as well as misdemeanours involving away supporters at Motherwell and Aberdeen matches.

The letter, which was shared on social media by 4 Tims and a Podcast, read: "Good afternoon. With reference to the display in the front section of the Rail Seating Section at the home match against Kilmarnock on 17 February, it is noted that this a breach of the Club's Banner Protocol and the updated and agreed Rail Seating Code of Conduct.

"Regrettably, the Club have received a volume of complaints about the display from other Celtic supporters and stakeholders - in particular, in respect of the words "End Zionism" and certain aspects of the call to action ahead of the match.

"As has been discussed on many occasions, Celtic is a club that is open to all and consequently, we take these breaches of the agreed Code of Conduct and the complaints received very seriously.

"The banners displayed do not represent the views of Celtic Football Club. Suggesting that the group speaks on behalf of the Club is unacceptable. It is entirely inappropriate for any group of individuals to seek to use Celtic and Celtic Park as a vehicle for such messages, particularly when many Club colleagues and supporters have been affected by these events.

"The Club recognises that our supporters hold personal views on these matters. As a club open to all, we all belong at Celtic Park, and there is of course a range of views held by Celtic supporters. Celtic Park is a place where all colleagues and supporters should feel able to come to support our football club. Recognising this, respecting the gravity of the tragedy ongoing, we have requested in the past, and repeat that request, that there are no further such displays in breach of the agreed Code of Conduct and banner protocol.

"On a similar note, with reference to Sunday's away match versus Motherwell on 25 February, regrettably certain behaviours in respect of individuals attempting to gain entry to the stadium without a valid match ticket returned (having also been prevalent at our recent away match versus Aberdeen). The Club has also received complaints from other supporters (and the host clubs themselves) who are being adversely affected by such behaviours and these are similarly taken very seriously.

