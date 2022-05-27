Celtic interest in Ryan Mmaee prompts defiant Ferencvaros response - 'he will stay with us'

The Parkhead club have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old forward after he scored 15 goals in 32 games to help his side to the Hungarian title last season.

The Moroccon international is under contract for another two years having only joined Ferencvaros from Cypriot club Limassol last summer in a £675,000 move.

Celtic are reported to have been scouting the player, who featured against Ange Postecoglou's side in the Europa League group stages last season.

Celtic target Ryan Mmaee scores for Ferencvaros against Bayer Leverkusen in a Europa League group fixture last September. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

However, Ferencvaros sporting director Tamas Hajnal has insisted the player will be staying put with no plans to sell their star man this summer.

He told Hungarian outlet NS: "At the moment, however, I can’t report anything specific about this.