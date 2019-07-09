Celtic injury news: Neil Lennon gives update on trio who suffered knocks in Sarajevo

Neil Lennon hopes the injuries suffered by three Celtic players during the 3-1 win over FK Sarajevo in Bosnia on Tuesday night aren't too serious.

New signing and debutant Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was forced off shortly before the hour mark with an ankle injury, while youngster Mikey Johnston, who scored Celtic's first goal on the night, was also subbed off after sustaining a knock.

James Forrest was also taken off with a little over ten minutes remaining, although the Scotland international didn't appear to have picked up an injury.

Speaking after the match Lennon said: "Mikey felt a twinge in his quad, so we're hoping it's not too serious.

"Boli rolled his ankle in the first half, and it got progressively worse.

"James was just fatigue, more than anything else, so we didn't want to take any chances.

"Hopefully we're not too stretched on that side of things."

Celtic came from behind to record a vital away win in their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round first leg thanks to goals from Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and substitute Scott Sinclair, after Mirko Oremus capitalised on slack defending to poke the hosts in front on the half-hour mark.

The Hoops welcome Husref Musemic's Sarajevo side to Celtic Park on July 17.