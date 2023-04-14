The Australian manager has reported an unchanged squad for the match at Rugby Park. Reo Hatate (hamstring), Liel Abada (thigh) and James Forrest (muscle strain) remain out, with the Japanese midfielder potentially returning for next weekend’s match against Motherwell. Postecoglou could pick the same team that won last weekend’s Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Kilmarnock, who are battling relegation, have Kyle Vassell available again after the striker missed the trip to Aberdeen through injury. Liam Polworth and Ben Chrisene are also back in training, but have been earmarked for comebacks in a reserve game next Tuesday. Rory McKenzie completes a two-match suspension while Innes Cameron (hamstring) and Chris Stokes are out.