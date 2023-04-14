All Sections
Celtic injury news may confirm Ange Postecoglou's thinking for Kilmarnock - predicted teams for Rugby Park clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has no fresh injury concerns for his team’s trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 19:07 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 19:19 BST

The Australian manager has reported an unchanged squad for the match at Rugby Park. Reo Hatate (hamstring), Liel Abada (thigh) and James Forrest (muscle strain) remain out, with the Japanese midfielder potentially returning for next weekend’s match against Motherwell. Postecoglou could pick the same team that won last weekend’s Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Kilmarnock, who are battling relegation, have Kyle Vassell available again after the striker missed the trip to Aberdeen through injury. Liam Polworth and Ben Chrisene are also back in training, but have been earmarked for comebacks in a reserve game next Tuesday. Rory McKenzie completes a two-match suspension while Innes Cameron (hamstring) and Chris Stokes are out.

Last five league matches: Kilmarnock D L D W L; Celtic W W W W W

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou oversees training ahead of Sunday's trip to Kilmarnock.Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou oversees training ahead of Sunday's trip to Kilmarnock.
Top scorers (all competitions): Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) 8; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 28

Predicted Kilmarnock team: Walker; Mayo, Wright, Dorsett; Armstrong, Watson, Donnelly, Power, Chambers; Jones, Vassell.

Predicted Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.

