Celtic welcome back Cameron Carter-Vickers for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday afternoon, but fellow centre-back Liam Scales is set to drop out with a knock. Yang Hyun-jun completes a two-match suspension while Callum McGregor (Achilles/calf), Reo Hatate (calf), Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) and Luis Palma (calf) will miss out again but could all be in contention to face Livingston on March 30.