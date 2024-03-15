Celtic injury concerns mount ahead of key Rangers clash as loan approach rebuffed for defender
Celtic have been hit by another injury problem after it was revealed that Luis Palma could miss the next month with a leg issue.
The winger was absent for Celtic’s 4-2 Scottish Cup victory over Livingston last week and while it was anticipated that he would not be fit for Saturday’s Premiership match against St Johnstone, there are now fears that he could be out for Celtic’s following two matches, away to Livingston on March 31 and at home to Rangers on April 7. According to Honduran Football Association, Celtic have reported to them via medical tests that Palma could be sidelined for up to four weeks, meaning he will face a fight to be ready for the Old Firm clash next month.
Celtic already have injury concerns over defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) plus midfielders Reo Hatate (calf) and Callum McGregor (Achilles), although it is hoped that all three will be fit and available after the international break.
Meanwhile, Celtic have reportedly rejected an approach from J-League outfit Kashima Antlers for their out-of-favour centre-half Yuki Kobayashi. The 23-year-old defender has not featured competitively for his club this season and his first-team chances remain extremely limited under current manager Brendan Rodgers. Kashima had hoped to bring the Japanese back to his homeland but for now, he remains in Glasgow.
Finally, new Republic of Ireland boss John O’Shea says he is excited to work with Celtic duo Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston. Both are in good goalscoring form, with Idah impressing on loan from Norwich and Johnston excelling at West Brom in the English Championship. They are likely to be involved with the Irish in their friendlies later this month against Belgium and Switzerland and O’Shea said: “I'm really buzzing to see how Adam and Mikey get on, with one leaving Celtic and one joining Celtic. I spoke to the two of them and they really can't wait for the next game to come around. Whether it's club or international football, that's how you feel when you strike that type of form. It's great to see. Ultimately, we know Adam can score goals. He has shown that for us already. But for Mikey to leave Celtic and go to West Brom and to really have that impact he has had, in particular, it's great to see.”