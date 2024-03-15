Celtic injury concerns mount ahead of key Rangers clash as loan approach rebuffed for defender

Celtic have been hit by another injury problem after it was revealed that Luis Palma could miss the next month with a leg issue.

The winger was absent for Celtic’s 4-2 Scottish Cup victory over Livingston last week and while it was anticipated that he would not be fit for Saturday’s Premiership match against St Johnstone, there are now fears that he could be out for Celtic’s following two matches, away to Livingston on March 31 and at home to Rangers on April 7. According to Honduran Football Association, Celtic have reported to them via medical tests that Palma could be sidelined for up to four weeks, meaning he will face a fight to be ready for the Old Firm clash next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic already have injury concerns over defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (hamstring) plus midfielders Reo Hatate (calf) and Callum McGregor (Achilles), although it is hoped that all three will be fit and available after the international break.

Luis Palma will not be part of the Honduras squad - and faces a fight to be back in April for Celtic.

Meanwhile, Celtic have reportedly rejected an approach from J-League outfit Kashima Antlers for their out-of-favour centre-half Yuki Kobayashi. The 23-year-old defender has not featured competitively for his club this season and his first-team chances remain extremely limited under current manager Brendan Rodgers. Kashima had hoped to bring the Japanese back to his homeland but for now, he remains in Glasgow.