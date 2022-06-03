Celtic injury concern as star stretchered off in Nations League clash

Carl Starfelt was stretchered off in the first half of Sweden’s 2-0 win over Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League.

The centre-back was handed his first start for the country for the first time in over a year as he earned his fifth cap.

Injuries to Rangers ace Filip Helander and Victor Lindelof meant Starfely partnered Joakim Nilsson at the back after an successful season at Celtic.

However, he lasted just 44 minutes and was replaced by Alexander Milosevic due to a hamstring injury.

The most concerning aspect was Starfelt having to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

The 27-year-old had a difficult start to his Celtic career but steadied to form a formidable partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers as the club regained the Scottish Premiership.

Sweden are due to play Norway, Serbia and then Norway again between now and June 12.