Celtic injury blow for Rangers clash as impressive signing set to miss derby - but positive news on defender

Celtic are set to be without Sead Haksabanovic for Monday’s clash with Rangers.

The Montenegrin missed the midweek 4-0 win at Hibs due to a foot issue and the Old Firm encounter will likely come too soon for him. Ange Postecoglou revealed the injury is not serious after the player underwent a scan but the club are keen not to rush the player into a situation where it could be aggravated further.

"Sead's not too bad, we had a scan but it's nothing major,” the Australian boss said. "He'll probably miss Monday but we're kind of hoping that'll be it and he'll be back into it. He's a bit frustrated because he's been training, but not at 100 percent, so we'll give him a chance to get back to full fitness."

Haksabanovic has proved to be a fine summer signing, performing to a high standard in different attacking midfield roles, showing his worth during the spell where Celtic were without Callum McGregor. The 23-year-old has three goals in just five league starts. He missed the first game back after the World Cup break but made appearances off the bench in wins over Livingston and St Johnstone.

There is more positive news surrounding Greg Taylor after the left-back picked up a knock in the victory at Easter Road but Postecoglou confirmed he had already returned to training ahead of the match with Rangers which could see Celtic extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 12 points with a win at Ibrox.