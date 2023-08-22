Celtic injuries frustrate Brendan Rodgers as he issues 'step up' message with Rangers on horizon

Celtic are facing an injury crisis ahead of the first Old Firm clash of the season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Maik Nawrocki, who has picked up an injury following the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers has expressed frustration with the situation that could see him without up to eight first-team players for the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on September 3.

Centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Maik Nawrocki and Yuki Kobayashi are all doubtful due to injury while Rodgers is also currently without Reo Hatate, Oh Hyeun-gyu, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of Alistair Johnston to full training has come as a welcome boost with the right-back lined up to make his comeback against St Johnstone on Saturday after recovering from ankle surgery.

But with only two fit senior centre-backs in the shape of new signing Gustaf Lagerbielke and out-of-favour Liam Scales, Rodgers will be forced into fielding a makeshift defence for upcoming matches.