Celtic injuries: Ange Postecoglou delivers update as players return to training and youngster 'ready' to enter fray

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has delivered an update on the fitness of three of his players ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen.

By Angus Wright
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:49 pm

Midfielders Yosuke Ideguchi and David Turnbull have been on the sidelines recently, while Kyogo Furuhashi is battling back to full fitness from a hamstring complaint.

Postecoglou said: “Yosuke is training with the group. He won't be ready for Wednesday but should be right for the weekend, which is also promising.

“We're getting to that point. We've still got Kyogo and David Turnbull to get through their rehab, and get young Johnny Kenny into a space where he can train with us.

Celtic's Yosuke Ideguchi goes down injured during the Scottish Cup tie against Alloa.

“So we're getting to that space and it's going to be important because we're coming up to the critical part of the year, we're still in three competitions and we want to do well in all three.

"All those objectives are there and we're going to need our squad to get there."

PremiershipAberdeenDavid Turnbull