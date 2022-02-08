Celtic injuries: Ange Postecoglou delivers update as players return to training and youngster 'ready' to enter fray

Midfielders Yosuke Ideguchi and David Turnbull have been on the sidelines recently, while Kyogo Furuhashi is battling back to full fitness from a hamstring complaint.

Postecoglou said: “Yosuke is training with the group. He won't be ready for Wednesday but should be right for the weekend, which is also promising.

“We're getting to that point. We've still got Kyogo and David Turnbull to get through their rehab, and get young Johnny Kenny into a space where he can train with us.

Celtic's Yosuke Ideguchi goes down injured during the Scottish Cup tie against Alloa.

“So we're getting to that space and it's going to be important because we're coming up to the critical part of the year, we're still in three competitions and we want to do well in all three.