Celtic in talks with European clubs over Osaze Urhoghide – Verona and KV Oostende keen

Osaze Urhoghide in action for Celtic during the 3-2 win over Real Betis on December 09, 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It is no secret that there are plans for the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster to go out on loan this month as he goes in search of more regular game time elsewhere, however Celtic do have long-term plans for him at this point in time and have rebuffed enquiries about a permanent move away.

Now, with a week left of the transfer window, The Scotsman understands that the Scottish giants are in talks with Serie A outfit, Verona, and Belgian Pro League side, KV Oostende, as the two clubs look to bolster their backline for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Plenty of clubs have shown an interest in the 21-year-old, from England and overseas, with Urhoghide’s Dutch passport making him attractive to clubs in Europe – and Celtic would no doubt like to see him getting European experience as he continues his development.

The defender joined the Bhoys last year as a free agent from the Owls, but hasn’t been able to make too many appearances in green and white since then – however did make his UEFA Europa League debut recently in a 3-2 win over Real Betis and was praised for his performance in that encounter.

At this point in time no decision has been made on where Urhoghide will end up, but it is certainly the clubs nicknamed I Gialloblu and De Kustboys that are currently leading the race for his signature as he looks to get playing again in 2022.