All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
28 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park

Celtic in huge triple injury boost as Ange Postecoglou labels key trio "available" for Rangers clash

Celtic have received a huge triple boost ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers with Ange Postecoglou confirming the key trio are available.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
 Comment

Jota, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada have all been absent in recent weeks. The latter duo have not featured since the international break, while the Portuguese winger has missed the last two matches. They follow Cameron Carter-Vickers in returning, the centre-back was in the starting line-up last weekend. James Forrest, however, remains unavailable.

“From last week, everyone got through unscathed and Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available,” Postecoglou said. “(James) Forrest is probably another week or so away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training. All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game. We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have missed out on talented Hearts teenager James Wilson. The 16-year-old has been linked with the Scottish league leaders as well as Rangers and a number of Premier League clubs but has opted to commit his future to the Tynecastle Park club, signing a two-year deal with an option for a further year.

Reo Hatate and Jota are set to return for Celtic this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Reo Hatate and Jota are set to return for Celtic this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Reo Hatate and Jota are set to return for Celtic this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Related topics:James ForrestPortuguese
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.