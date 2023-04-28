Jota, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada have all been absent in recent weeks. The latter duo have not featured since the international break, while the Portuguese winger has missed the last two matches. They follow Cameron Carter-Vickers in returning, the centre-back was in the starting line-up last weekend. James Forrest, however, remains unavailable.

“From last week, everyone got through unscathed and Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available,” Postecoglou said. “(James) Forrest is probably another week or so away.

“It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training. All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game. We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have missed out on talented Hearts teenager James Wilson. The 16-year-old has been linked with the Scottish league leaders as well as Rangers and a number of Premier League clubs but has opted to commit his future to the Tynecastle Park club, signing a two-year deal with an option for a further year.