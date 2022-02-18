What the press in Norway said on Celtic's defeat to 'devilishly stylish' Bodo/Glimt

‘Fantastic fun’, ‘devlishly stylish’ and cool to watch’ are all among the home media for the Eliteserien champions’ reports from Thursday night – ‘the best starting point’ for the return leg, according to Dagbladet.

News outlet VG caught up with two former players Fredrik André Bjørkan and Marius Lode to watch the game and it was Bjorkan who called the match ‘cool to watch’, adding a warning to Celtic: “I think they have a tough task ahead of them. I think they understand that now.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were credited with an aggressive start and ‘set the tone initially with high pressure, but it was the yellow-clad from Bodo who opened the goal record in Scotland,’ Dagsavisen added.

Mats Arntzen, for Aftenposten, wrote ‘the home team pressed in the first half and created pressure on the Glimt goal, but the big chances were missed'. He highlighted the role of Ola Solbakken who received a second-half ‘pipe concert by Celtic fans after lying down and complaining to the assistant referee that the game was not stopped. Given a clear message by Kjetil Knutsen to focus on the match, he responded to the charge: Two quick overtaking faints followed by a small touch and subsequent tunnel, before he played the ball across in front of goal.’ VG added: “When Pellegrino put in 2-0, it was completely quiet among the home fans. Then you could hear the Glimt fans all the way home in the thousands of homes.”

Solbakken’s goal celebration included a finger on the lips ‘and hissed at the home fans – who were already silent after the shock at Celtic Park.’

Boss Knutsen paid tribute to the atmosphere in the ground, ‘When it comes to atmosphere, this is at least the rawest I have been involved in’ he said but the raised expectation from Daizen Maeda’s late goal when ‘Celtic Park smelled blood’ was wiped when Hugo Vetlesen sent a ‘parabolic arc over Joe Hart’ for the third.

Celtic's Jota is left dejected during a UEFA Conference League Last 32 first leg match. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We have done something right when people leave after 80 minutes," Pellegrino added.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com – all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Bodo's players form a huddle during a UEFA Conference League Last 32 first leg match between Celtic and Bodo/Glimt at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)